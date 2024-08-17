Mediation team to resolve KZN’s Amakhosi succession disputes

KwaZulu-Natal Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has introduced a team from the royal family appointed to resolve the succession disputes that have increased in areas under Amakhosi.

The team – the Conflict Mediation Panel – which includes royal children, was appointed by Buthelezi. He appointed it in a bid to address long-standing challenges of succession disputes within royal families.

The panel will leverage their cultural authority and deep understanding of traditional practices. These will be used to help families resolve disputes.

Team made up of senior royal family members

Buthelezi presented the members of the team during a media briefing on Thursday. He made references to the late AmaZulu King, Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu. He said the late king started a process where the royal family played a critical role in resolving disputes. The process also fostered reconciliation where succession disputes arise.

He said the team members include senior members of the royal family. These have worked for a long time with King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu doing this work.

“Their dedication to this crucial task will have a positive impact and restore peace and stability in izizwe zamakhosi. Those …that have been torn apart by succession disputes. This team, which comprises senior members of the royal family, will strengthen the institution of traditional leadership. Those institutions within our province, and enhance the work of Amakhosi,” Buthelezi said.

Led by late king’s brother

The KZN Traditional Leadership and Governance Act 5 of 2005 allows the provincial CoGTA MEC oversight. This is over all matters pertaining to the institution of traditional leadership.

The team will be led by the late king’s brother, uMntwana uMathubesizwe kaBhekuzulu. His other brothers included are uMntwana uMbonisi kaBhekuzulu and uMntwana uVulindlela kaBhekuzulu. Also uMntwana uMxolisi kaBhekuzulu and Princess Lindi kaBhekuzulu.

Other members of the team include uMntwana uThuthukani kaMcwayizeni kaSolomon. Also Inyosi uBuzetsheni Mdletshe (King’s praise singer) and Reverend Canon Hamilton Mbatha.

“The families of Amakhosi who have disputes will work closely with this team. And CoGTA will be engaging with them,” the MEC said.

SAnews.gov.za

