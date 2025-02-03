Medical devices firm gets NEF shot in arm 

A black-owned enterprise specialising in medical devices for orthopaedic, spinal and neurosurgical applications has been given a boost with a R6.7-million grant from the National Empowerment Fund (NEF).

Established in 2015 by husband-and-wife duo, Mosaletsane Elias Mofokeng and Khombisile Mofokeng, Mossmed has been delivering innovative and pain-relieving medical solutions to private and public hospitals.

The business focuses on implantable medical devices such as spinal fusion plates, screws and cranioplasty equipment, helping patients regain their quality of life.

Mofokeng, with over 18 years of experience in the medical device industry, identified the critical gaps in access to specialised medical devices and took the initiative to bridge them.

“Our vision has always been to empower people and provide top-quality medical solutions that improve lives. This funding from the NEF is a significant milestone for Mossmed, as it will enable us to grow, create jobs and make an even greater impact in South Africa’s healthcare sector,” said Mofokeng.

Mossmed currently employs three scrub technicians, including Mofokeng, and plans to expand its team as part of its growth strategy.

The NEF’s investment has supported the procurement of essential equipment and consumables, allowing Mossmed to increase its capacity to service more

clients daily and reduce reliance on third-party equipment rentals, which had led to significant revenue losses.

The company plans to expand its operations beyond Gauteng to reach other provinces.

NEF CEO Mziwabantu Dayimani said Mossmed exemplified the resilience and ingenuity of black entrepreneurswho are transforming industries and communities.

