Medical doctor who has never had medical aid is pro NHI Bill

The government’s new National Health (NHI) Bill has a staunch supporter in one of the key players in our healthcare system.

Critics have slammed it for various reasons, saying it will be:

A blow to autonomy as all South Africans will be forced to make use of NHI, regardless of whether they want to or not;

The healthy paying for the sick and increased burdens on taxpayers;

Uncertainty and vagueness surrounding the financial aspects of the NHI.

Medical aid companies slammed bill

Medical aid schemes have also spoken out against Section 33 of the bill, which, although vague, insinuates a reduction of the future role to be played by the private sector in the healthcare industry. For the two business organisations, the NHI cannot succeed without a working public-private sector collaboration, they argued.

However, the bill has been passed, and Dr Lwazi Manzi could not be happier.

“I am a mother of two children, I do not have medical aid and my children never had medical aid,” said Head of Secretariat at the African Union Covid-19 Commission and former spokesperson for the department of health, Doctor Lwazi Manzi.

Manzi, who is also a film producer, shared this while speaking at the South African Medical Association (SAMA) conference. The event is ongoing at the Sandton Convention Centre on Friday.

Never afforded medical aid

She said she’s utilised both the state and private healthcare system, however she has never subscribed to any medical aid scheme because she couldn’t afford any.

“I have never been able to afford medical aid but sometimes I’d be able to pay out of pocket. I have had two ectopic pregnancies, the first one burst and the state saved my life,” she said.

Manzi who’s been in the medical profession for close to 20 years, said she has travelled around the country in the public consultations. She wants the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI).

“My children have been vaccinated in the state (SA). I have been around the country in those public consultations, city to city, province to province and district to district.

“I know I want the NHI because I’ve experienced both systems as a doctor and a patient.”

Will of the people

“This NHI is the will of the people, and those people said that they wanted this NHI. How are we going to take the people to court and say they don’t know what they want?

“Let us respect the will of the people who have articulated themselves very well not insult their intelligence. Because they went through the bill. Let us go behind the NHI and work on the concerns. Just because the bill has been signed it doesn’t mean it cannot be amended,” she said.

SAMA chair has reservations

Meanwhile, SAMA chairperson Doctor Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the healthcare system is not ready for the NHI Bill. He said they will approach the matter legally if President Cyril Ramaphosa signs it.

“The NHI is a piece of legislation that not only impacts medical professionals but everyone in this country.

“As doctors, we do not believe that this bill will achieve what it is purposed to do. We support the universal healthcare coverage principle. However, we do not believe that this will be achieved through the single payer and single purchaser system as articulated in the bill,” said Mzukwa.

