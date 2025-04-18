‘Meeting with NPA boss Shamila Batohi would be too little too late’

The request for a meeting with the complainants in the Timothy Omotoso case by Shamila Batohi, National Director of Public Prosecutions, is too little, too late.

Cheryl Zondi, one of the witnesses said they are considering their options regarding the meeting.

“We are still processing the disappointment and how betrayed we feel by the system. And it’s because we gave them everything that was expected of us. We pushed them in the right direction in terms of collecting evidence, not just depending on our testimonies,” she said.

The witnesses in the case held a media briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Thursday, to share their stance on the ruling the case.

Prosecution process questioned

Zondi said it is unheard of that in a criminal case, the prosecution would depend on just the witness testimonies.

“We do not know how that was allowed in ours. And we also think that her wanting to meet with us now, it feels like it is too little too late.

“It would have been great to have such a meeting perhaps earlier on during the time when we were reaching out to her. We are worried if this is a genuine concern or it is a decision that is made under pressure. Made to look like you’re doing something, to look like you care,” Zondi added.

She further said they receive messages from people who have been in a similar position. And they do not have a good advice for them.

“If we cannot tell them that the system is going to protect them and defend them the way it defends perpetrators, then it might not be the best advice to give them.”

The six women told the media that they have been cyberbullied by congregants of the Jesus Dominion International church from different branches.

Cyberbullied by church members

“Some of them have been digging up things from our past, anything to make sure that they embarrass us. We’ve been bashed and received backlash on social media. All of this to make sure that they cover their pastor. We know that more is to come,” said one of the witnesses, Lerato Msibi.

In 2017, the Nigerian televangelist Omotoso was arrested following a series of complaints of abuse. The complaints came from from more than 30 women, who accused him of sexually violating them.

He faced more 32 charges, including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault case.

The case dragged on until April 2025, where the Gqeberha High Court acquitted Omotoso and his two co-accused.

