Memorial held for healthcare staff killed in tanker explosion

The department of health in Gauteng hosted a healing memorial service for the 12 healthcare workers who were killed when a tanker exploded in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg on December 24.

The explosion claimed the lives of 37 people in total and many others were admitted to the hospitals with serious injuries.

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko and head of department Nomonde Nolutshungu were among scores of other people who attended the service at the Boksburg Civic Centre on Tuesday.

Nkomo-Ralehoko said the tragedy has left her department shocked and shattered. “Even though they are no longer with us, their leaders of love and tenacity live on as they had the same aspirations as any other parents.”

She also sent her heartfelt condolences to all the families who lost their loved ones.

Gift of the Givers representative, Ahmed Bham, said the accident was a great loss for the Boksburg community and the country as a whole. “The Gift of the Givers is in solidarity with each and every one of you and supports you in this difficult time,” said Bham.

Mavis Malekane, nursing manager at Tambo Memorial Hospital, said with the loss of experienced maternal nurses, it will be difficult to improve the indicator of mortality rate.

“Even if we were to employ more nurses today, their experiences will never be replaced. Losing experienced nurses left us with a gap that will be difficult to close,” she said.

The truck driver, who was initially charged with culpable homicide and negligence, is currently out due to lack of evidence. He was en route to Botswana from Richards Bay when he allegedly took the wrong exit to get onto the N17 highway leading him to Railway Street in Boksburg.

