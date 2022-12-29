Memorial service to held for Boksburg explosion victims

A memorial service will be held on Friday in memory of those who perished as a result of the Boksburg explosion on Christmas eve.

The Gauteng Provincial Government together with the City of Ekhuruleni said they would host a joint memorial service to be attended by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi together with the Ekhuruleni Mayor Tania Campbell.

The death toll was confirmed on Thursday to be 27 people, 10 being health workers from the Tambo Memorial Hospital, situated 100m from the site of the explosion.

