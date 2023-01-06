Men found in possession of decomposing body remanded in jail

A case against five men found in possession of a decomposing body on December 21 has been postponed to January 9.

The suspects appeared at the Koster magistrate’s court this week following their arrest in Doornlaagte, a village in Ngaka Modiri Molema district municipality in North West. They face charges of murder, defeating the ends of justice and possession of unlicensed firearms.

The decomposing body is believed to be that of 32-year-old Klaas Mosimanyana Jobontho, who was reported missing between December 16 and 21. Investigations had led the police to a plot in Doornlaagte, where they were denied access by some of the accused.

Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson, said the police eventually managed to gain entry to the plot and discovered traces of blood on the floor.

The traces of blood led them to a storeroom where the decomposing body, with hands tied, was discovered, Mamothame said, adding that initial indications made police officers believe that the victim was severely assaulted.

“Two firearms and ammunition were also recovered. Police investigations are still under way and a post-mortem is being conducted to establish the cause of death,” said Mamothame.

“All five suspects will remain in police custody until their next court appearance, where they are expected to register a formal bail application.”

