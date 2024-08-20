Men get lengthy prison terms for kidnapping, raping hitch-hikers

The Mankweng regional court has sentenced two men for rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and kidnapping of two female hitch-hikers.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi, said Tshepang Sydwell Baholo, 37, was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment for two counts of rape, 36 years on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 10 years on two counts of kidnapping.

Malabi-Dzhangi said the court further sentenced Baholo’s accomplice, Andrew Mongalo, 29, to 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances and five years for kidnapping.

She said the accused pleaded not guilty.

Threatened with death

The court heard that between April and October 2016, the first complainant hitch-hiked a sedan motor vehicle from Ga-Maboi to Polokwane.

Inside the car, there were Baholo and Mongalo.

“The vehicle drove to a certain area, where it stopped and they took her cash amount of R380, a cellphone, and bank cards,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

“One of the accused tried to withdraw money; however, the cards did not have money.

“They then tied her hands and feet before Tshepang raped her. They further told her that they would burn her with gasoline as she did not have money.

“She was rescued by a man who was hunting with his dogs.

“The second complainant was at a bus stop when the sedan motor vehicle offered her a lift. Tshepang produced a firearm, took her to the bushes, and tied her hands and feet before raping her.

“He further filled his car with R200 petrol using her bank card and then took her cellphone and a cash amount of R450 before leaving the scene.”

Evidence before court

During the trial, said Malabi-Dzhangi, the state handed in a J88 report to corroborate the evidence of the doctor about the injuries both complainants sustained throughout the ordeal, and the DNA results were handed in to prove that it was Baholo who raped both complainants.

“The state further called three witnesses as well as the members of the forensic science laboratory who worked on the analysis of the DNA samples in the case.

“In aggravation of sentence, state prosecutor Matibidi Malatji indicated that rape is humiliating, degrading, and a brutal invasion of the privacy and dignity of women and, as we celebrate Women’s Month, the court should send a clear message to the accused and other potential rapists that we are determined to protect the equality, dignity, and freedom of all women, and we shall show no mercy to those who seek to invade those rights.

“The presiding officer, Mr SJ Reynolds, remarked that aggravating circumstances are present in abundance in this case, and include the fact that the complainants were threatened to be killed, one by firearm and the other by being burned alive while being tied by a wire to a tree.

“Both complainants were stripped of their dignity, treated as less than human, and probably left with mental and emotional scars for life, and the accused showed no sign of remorse,” said Malabi-Dzhangi.

Malabi-Dzhangi added that the NPA welcomed the sentences and that the director of public prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga, is against violence against women and children.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content