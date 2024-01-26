Men linked to mob justice in Thembisa ordered back to jail

The case against two men linked to the most recent mob justice in Thembisa, east of Johannesburg, has been pushed back to February 1 for further bail investigation.

Bongani Sithole and Oupa Frans Mohale appeared in the Thembisa magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of murder.

After the court turned down their bail application, the men were ordered back to jail until their next appearance.

The duo is accused of the murders of five men who were allegedly stoned to death in Kanana Extension 4 in the early hours of Monday morning.

Speaking to Sunday World after the appearance, the men’s lawyer, advocate Asanda Keviet, said he cannot comment on the merits of the case until he has consulted with his clients.

“Yes, they appeared. However, I cannot comment on the matter at this point because I still have to sit down with my clients,” said Keviet.

Community support

Scores of residents who attended the court session expressed support for the men and called for their release on bail.

In a reference to the men who were slain, some people outside the court building waved placards that read: “Tsotsis must fall.”

One of the protestors said the deceased were heartless people who unleashed fear and misery in the community.

“Perhaps the level of crime will go down; they will start to respect the people,” said a community member who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisals.

“I encourage the community to work together because if the community is not united, these tsotsis get an opportunity to terrorise the residents.”

Sixth victim dies in hospital

The people who live in Kanana said that the suspected thugs were killed because they had robbed and stolen from the locals.

They said the group was feared in the community, stating that the men owned a shack in the area where they kept goods stolen from the community.

Sunday World understands that the sixth victim of the attack was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

