Men suspected of mutilating businesswoman ordered back to jail

The suspected murderers of Eastern Cape businesswoman Zoleka Gantana and her assistant Kholosa Mpunga have been remanded in custody.

Mandla Qosho, Siyanda Makeleni and Themba Dingela appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Monday after the women’s bodies were found mutilated, burnt and thrown into a dam near a farm at Gcinisa village at the weekend.

The suspects are due back in court on August 18 for a bail application.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said the officers discovered the dismembered bodies of the women burnt beyond recognition after they went missing on July 9 at Ncera village in Kidds Beach.

Head of communications in the office of the premier, Khuselwa Rantjie, said such incidents weigh heavily on families.

“The premier said these incidents impact severely on families and are bound to affect their psychological wellbeing while deepening fear in communities,” said Rantjie.

“In the same breath, premier [Oscar] Mabuyane is pleased with the patriotic citizens who shared information with the police leading to the gruesome discovery and the arrest of the suspects.”

The human remains have since been taken to a mortuary and will be sent to the forensic laboratory for a further investigation.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.