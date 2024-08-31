Men who ‘killed, fed women to pigs’ not ready for bail hearing

The lawyers of three men who allegedly murdered two women at a farm in Limpopo have requested postponement of their bail hearing.

Zachariah Johannes Olivier, 60, who is a farm owner, and his co-accused Andrian Rudolph De Wet, 19 and William Musora appeared in the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Friday for their bail application.

However, their legal teams said they were not ready as they were not furnished with sufficient details of the cases.

Premediated murder

The trio is facing charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder. They are also accused of being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, defeating the ends of justice.

Musora, a Zimbabwean national, is facing an additional charge of contravening the Immigration Act by being in the country illegally.

The three men were recently arrested on accusations that they fatally shot Mariah Makgato, 47, and Zimbabwean national Lacodia Ndlovu, 34, and subsequently fed them to pigs.

Bruce Ncube, the husband of Ndlovu, was shot on his upper body but managed to escape.

The bodies of Makgato and Ndlovu were discovered at a decomposed state.

On Friday, the bereaved families were comforted by members of civil society, politicians, government officials. Political party members from the ANC, EFF and MK Party filled court’s public gallery.

When the accused’s families made their way into the courtroom, members of the MKP voiced their displeasure.

Brutal killings condemned

Outside court, political parties were united in their condemnation for the brutal killings, insisting they were racially-motivated.

Advocate Johannes Venter, who is representing Olivier, said he was not ready for the bail application. He said he was not familiar with the contents of the police docket.

“I understand the gravity of this case and I want to come to court well-equipped with sufficient information. I was also not granted access to my client prior to this court sitting while he is still in the police holding cells.

Venter recommended the state give him time to familiarise himself with details in police dockets and other statements.

Venter implored the court to consider a postponement for two weeks to prepare for the bail application.

Jodi Meyer, the legal counsel for Musora, also requested postponement, citing her unfamiliarity with the contents of the docket.

“I was never afforded the opportunity to peruse what is contained in the police statement. A postponement is recommended so that we are all conversant with the case,” she said.

Chanel Brown, the lawyer for De Wet, said she was only provided with the statement pertaining to the case on the eve of the case.

However, state prosecutor Joel Mamabolo was reluctant to agree to the postponement.

Mamabolo said the state was not promising to provide the legal representatives with the contents of the case. He, however, later relented.

Magistrate Arshard Chaya postponed the case to September 10.

