Methodist Church boots Queen Nandi’s family out of mission home

Reality television star Queen Nandi and her family were evicted from a mission home for allegedly putting the Methodist Church into disrepute.

Queen Nandi, real name Nandi Mlombi, and her family were served with an eviction letter and removed from the Bedfordview property, which is owned by the church, on Friday.

Queen Nandi has been making headlines in the past months for making public allegations against the church, which include accusing leaders at the church of behaving ungodly in a scathing letter that she wrote to the senior clergymen of the Methodist Church and calling them stupid and clowns.

She told them to focus on the church’s sex scandal, where a senior church leader ate the forbidden fruit of Eden with the husband of a congregant.

Nandi, the face of DStv’s reality show, Pastors Wives on Honey TV, wrote the letter in response to the church after they made a barrage of charges against her to the senior leaders of the Methodist Church in the Johannesburg East Circuit Court for allegedly using the house which she lived in with her family to film the TV show.

During her eviction, Mlombi recorded the entire process and posted it on her social media calling it an “apartheid era dejavu”.

In the six-minute clip which she posted on her Facebook page, Mlombi appears calm while her two daughters watch as a group of men break down the gate and then the door of the house to remove her properties.

One of the men is heard saying: “I am recording as well maam. If there is anyting of value, I would suggest you move outside. I am not going to be accused of theft or any stolen goods. You have a choice now to take anything of value and out it one side.”

Mlombi’s valuables were then moved out of their home and placed at the street outside.

Mlombi took to her social media on Monday to post more pictures of the eviction.

“They say a picture speaks a million words. The Methodist Church of South Africa,” she captioned.

The outspoken media personality added that she was saved by good Samaritans who took her and her children in following the eviction.

A few days later, she was spotted at a club boozing away and dancing with a group of friends while celebrating her birthday.

Mlombi was not immediately available to comment.

