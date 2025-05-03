Metro FM Awards set for a new, bigger location as popularity grows

As they continue to grow in popularity, the Metro FM Music Awards have contributed tremendously in the tourism and economic industry in Mbombela Mpumalanga.

Metro FM has partnered with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government and the Motsepe Foundation for the 2025 awards. The station’s business manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, told Sunday World that what they get in return in terms of the benefits from the economical spinoff such as tourism, is amazing.

Sponsors flooding in

“That is one of the things that elevate the Metros. But also being hosted by a particular province attracts other sponsors. Three years ago, we only had two sponsors. But the following year we started seeing more sponsors coming on board. And this year we have more. This shows the credibility of the awards, how we are growing and the benefits of being a sponsor,” said Nhlengethwa.

The 2025 MMAs are themed “Crowning Greatness”. Nhlengethwa said it took a lot of time for them to think how they will celebrate the industry.

“We have the awards today because of the artists. If it was not for them, we would not be here today. We came up with the theme, and we will be celebrating kings and queens of the music industry.”

Increase in entries

The entries this year saw a significant increase in the entries, with 2 769 submissions. This compared to 1 700 entries in 2024. Nhlengethwa said they were shocked when they looked at the entries. She thinks the contributing factor is that it is the third year in Mbombela after a six year break.

“The excitement of having the Metros back has contributed to the high entries. And we have added a money price, that contributes to the high numbers. The rise of amapiano is the biggest genres. It has contributed a lot to the music industry, and took it from one level to another.”

The awards are hosted in Mbombela for the third consecutive year, which might be the last. Nhlengethwa said they plan on going big and are even considering hosting in another country. However, she did not reveal whether this will be the last year the awards are hosted in Mpumalanga.

