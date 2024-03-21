Metro FM clears air on Mmabatho Montsho’s canned interview

Metro FM, the Gauteng-based commercial radio station, has come forward to set the record straight about a cancelled interview meant to feature Mmabatho Montsho.

Montsho was invited as a guest on the morning show and, according to management, the station has instituted an investigation into the now-deleted Instagram post.

It was alleged that Montsho ditched the interview because she believed the show was in support of the “Zionist apartheid”, referring to the ongoing Israel’s war on Gaza in Palestine.

Netizens on social media reached out to Montsho and alerted her that the show she would be part of was also planning to conduct a Pro-Israel interview in the name of human rights.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Montsho wrote: “Thank you for alerting me that the show supports Zionist apartheid. I will not be doing the interview.

1 000 drums for Palestine

“If you are in Joburg, please come to Constitution Hill and join the 1 000 drums for Palestine at 10am. We also have free [amazing] film screenings. Free Palestine.”

In a statement on Thursday afternoon, Metro FM management sought to put the matter to rest.

“The management of Metro FM would like to set the record straight on a matter concerning a social media post that was published yesterday [Wednesday] of an interview that was set to take place this morning,” reads Metro FM’s statement.

“Management cancelled the interview and ordered an immediate removal of the social media post based on its controversial content.

“An investigation has been instituted to address the matter.

“Management regrets this incident, however, it must be noted that the SABC always endeavours to provide fair and balanced content.”

Also Read: Metro FM’s Mat Elle nominated for Africa Ladies Media award

Lootlove joins Tbo Touch as Metro FM beefs up station’s line-up

DJ Naves leaves Metro FM to explore new opportunities

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content