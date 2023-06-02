Metro FM’s Lesiba Marokana has died

Metro FM Music compiler Lesiba Marokana has sadly died. The news of Marokana’s death was confirmed by the station in a statement on their social media pages.

Details surrounding his cause of death are not yet known at the moment.

Marokana worked as a music compiler at Y, 5FM, and most recently at Metro FM. He was well-known in the music industry space and shared his expertise with those around him.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved colleague and friend, Lesiba Marokana, who passed away yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues,” reads the statement.

