Metro police boss Yolande Faro concedes security clearance failures in Tshwane

Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) commissioner Yolande Faro has admitted that mandatory vetting processes for some senior officials were overlooked. She said this as she testified before the Madlanga commission of inquiry sitting in Pretoria.

Faro was led in evidence by Adv Mpilo Sikhakhane, assisted by Adv Teboho Mosikili, during proceedings that scrutinised governance and compliance within the metro police department.

Gaps in vetting processes

Addressing the commission, Faro acknowledged gaps in the vetting of senior personnel.

“This is a mandatory requirement that has been overlooked,” she conceded when questioned about why certain officials had not undergone the necessary security clearance processes.

She explained that not all commissioners currently hold top security clearance, attributing this to delays in what she described as a lengthy acquisition process.

However, she highlighted that deputies and brigadiers should hold such clearance.

Faro urged to act on vetting lapses

Commissioner Sandile Khumalo pressed Faro on accountability.

“Is it your responsibility to ensure these clearances are in place, and why has Umashi not undergone vetting?” asked Khumalo.

Faro accepted responsibility for the failure.

Khumalo advised her to act without delay, stating she should address the issue proactively, rather than awaiting the commission’s report.

Metro CFO ‘implicated’

The commission also examined the scale of the department and its compliance practices.

Faro confirmed that TMPD employs 3,626 officers and 235 administrative staff. When asked whether officers had been vetted, she replied that they had.

Further questioning by the commission’s chairperson, retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, zoomed into the procurement oversight within the department.

“Does deputy commissioner Umashi Dhlamini deal with procurement?” he asked.

Faro confirmed this, explaining that Dhlamini oversees all administrative and supply chain functions, with the exception of fleet management.

Madlanga noted that email evidence presented before the commission implicates the City of Tshwane’s chief financial officer.

Faro responded that she would provide the necessary context regarding the correspondence.

The inquiry continues to probe governance, procurement practices, and internal controls within the TMPD, with a particular focus on accountability at senior management level.

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