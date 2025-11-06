Metro police chief denies signing contract with Cat Matlala security firm

Suspended chief of police of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Isaac Mapiyeye has told the Madlanga Commission that he did not sign the alleged memorandum of understanding agreement between the EMPD and CAT VIP Protection (Pty) Ltd, a security company owned by alleged drug cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mapiyeye revealed this information on Thursday at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System. The inquiry is taking place in Pretoria.

In his testimony on Thursday, Mapiyeye told Advocate Mahlape Sello SC, the commission’s evidence leader, that there is criminality in the EMPD.

Media24 inquiry

Sello is assisted by another evidence leader of the commission, Advocate Ofentse Motlhasedi.

Mapiyeye said in February 2023 the EMPD received a media inquiry from News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks regarding allegations that the EMPD’s deputy chief of police Julius Mkhwanazi installed state blue lights in Matlala’s private vehicles.

Mapiyeye said the media inquiry came when he was on leave. He said the then EMPD deputy chief of police responsible for auxiliary and support services, Revo Spies handled the media inquiry. He (Spies) later initiated an internal investigation regarding the allegations.

He said upon his return from leave, Spies referred the internal investigation to the EMPD’s internal affairs unit compliance division. Also to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for further investigation.

Matlala’s private vehicles

Mapiyeye said in March 2023, Spies opened a case of fraud and corruption at the Boksburg Police Station against Mkhwanazi following evidence that Mkhwanazi registered Matlala’s private vehicles as EMPD municipal vehicles and installed them with state blue lights. And due to evidence that Mkhwanzi allegedly forged a memorandum of understanding between EMPD and Cat VIP Protection.

Mapiyeye said he did not sign the alleged memorandum of agreement between EMPD and CAT VIP Protection.

He also said he did not sign the alleged agreement between EMPD and Medi Care 24 Tshwane District (Pty) Ltd, another company owned by Matlala.

The alleged agreements were compiled and signed on October 13 2021.

Mapiyeye said Mkhwanazi denied installing state blue lights in Matlala’s private vehicles. Suffice to say that Mkhwanazi said “there is a formal, working relationship between the EMPD and CAT VIP Protection and Matlala’s company donated vehicles to EMPD…”

Meanwhile, in September, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said Julius Mkhwanazi installed state blue lights in about five vehicles belonging to Matlala.

EMPD fleet

Mkhwanazi also said after Julius installed the state blue lights in Matlala’s private vehicles, he registered them as EMPD vehicles.

Julius is currently on special leave.

The commission is taking place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. It is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

The commission continues.

Meanwhile, in September last year, the City of Ekurhuleni placed Mapiyeye on precautionary suspension. This was due to sexual harassment allegations against him.

