Meyiwa murder accused lawyer lashes out at expert witness

The prosecutor and a defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial butted heads over the credibility of ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena’s evidence.

During Mangena’s cross-examination at the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday, advocate Charles Mnisi, the lawyer for accused number three, told Mangena that his findings are wrong.

Mnisi, who is representing Mthobisi Prince Mncube, said the defence’s ballistic expert will demonstrate that Mangena’s findings are inaccurate.

Mangena testified last year that the 9mm gun that was found on Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter is the same that killed Meyiwa.

Mangena said he was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

On Tuesday, Mnisi said: “You got it wrong. That will be demonstrated as the matter progresses that you had it all wrong.”

This prompted the prosecutor, advocate George Baloyi, to stand up and object.

Baloyi said Mnisi should tell Mangena what the accurate and correct findings are since he is saying the witness’ evidence is wrong.

Mnisi said he does not understand the basis of Baloyi’s objection. “I am saying it will be demonstrated as the trial progresses that your findings are wrong.”

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said it is up to Mnisi if he wants to state to Mangena immediately or at a later stage how his findings are wrong.

To which Mnisi said he would do so at a later stage.

The drama between the state and defence did not end there. Mnisi further told Mangena to stop “muttering” as he gave responses to his questions.

“Lt-Col Mangena, please stop taking the court in circles and overemphasising what does not need to be overemphasised,” said Mnisi.

Baloyi objected and said Mangena should be accorded respect as an expert.

He said the usage of phrases such as “muttering” and “taking the court in circles” was tantamount to Mnisi disrespecting Mangena.

Mnisi continued with his cross-examination without responding to the objection. During Mangena’s cross-examination, a pictorial chart demonstrating his markings and findings from the test bullets and crime scene bullet were beamed on a computer screen for all to see.

Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26, 2014.

Present in the house at the time were Khumalo’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges. The trial continues.

