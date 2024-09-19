Meyiwa murder case: Defence questions new ballistic expert

A new state witness, another ballistics expert in the murder trial of the late Bafana Bafana goalie Senzo Meyiwa, Captain Ntini, took the stand in Pretoria High Court on Thursday.

This comes after forensic expert captain Retha Grobler concluded her testimony.

Grobler verified another state ballistic expert Colonel Chris Mangena’s findings under a microscope. Before starting his testimony, Ntini also confirmed Mangena’s results.

Defence requested original document

All of the accused men’s defence attorneys asked to view the original document in the case. In this case not a copy of the log book that the state intended to provide over.

They insisted that the original copy be handed over prior to Ntini taking the stand. But the judge gave the state permission to proceed with the testimony.

State Advocate Ronnie Sibanda said the original copy of the logbook cannot be traced as yet. And they have another copy.

The logbook that the defence attorneys requested concerns a vehicle that forensic investigators drove to the scene of the incident.

Ntini told the court that he is attached to the section on ballistics, and he checks and marks guns for a living.

In reference to Ntini’s affidavit dated September 11, 2024, Sibanda told Ntini to read his affidavit.

“I am a senior forensic analyst since 2005, and I have been employed at the ballistics branch.

Colonel Ntini testifies

“On 22 July 2020, during the performance of my duties, I was requested by Colonel Mangena to do a microscopic opinion on one 9mm calibre fired bullet and eight 9mm calibre test fired bullets.

“I examined the fired bullets mentioned in paragraphs 3.1 and 3.2. And I compared the individual and class characteristics markings transferred to them by firearm components. [I was] using a comparison microscope. And I found the bullets mentioned in paragraphs 3.1 and 3.2 were fired from the same firearm,” he said.

According to Ntini, the conclusions arrived at were based on facts. Also by means of an examination process that requires knowledge and skill in forensic ballistics.

Defence counsel for accused number three, Advocate Charles Mnisi, alleged that Ntini was reading his testimony from a book.

The state furnished Mnisi with Ntini’s affidavit.

“But it looks like there is a book there,” said Mnisi.

Allegations of ambush

Meanwhile, advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents accused five in the case, alleged that the court ambushed them.

“We are not even in possession of the document that the court has. And we were ambushed by the court to continue when we asked for the logbook,” said Mshololo.

After alternating backwards and forward with the judge about the logbook, the court adjourned the case to Friday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content