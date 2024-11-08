Meyiwa murder: Investigator didn’t ask Kelly, Longwe about pictures

The lead investigator in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial said he did not confront singer Kelly Khumalo and Longwe Twala, son of music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, about the picture of a transparent bag of money found in their cellphones.

Lead investigator Brig Bongani Gininda told the Pretoria High Court on Friday during his cross-examination that after he found a similar picture of a transparent bag of money in the cellphones of Khumalo, Twala, and accused number three in the matter, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, he did not ask Khumalo and Twala about the picture. This was because the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) did not give him their “blessing” to do so.

Gininda was being cross-examined by attorney Sipho Ramosepele. The latter is representing accused number two in the matter Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi.

Wrapped up evidence-in-chief testimony on Tuesday

Gininda’s cross-examination by Ramosepele started on Friday. The former (Gininda) wrapped up his evidence-in-chief testimony on Tuesday.

Ramosepele asked Gininda if he confronted Khumalo and Twala about the picture. The similar picture of a transparent bag of money found on their cellphones. It’s the same picture that was found on the cellphone of Mncube.

In response, Gininda said he confronted none of them about the picture.

“Regarding the photo downloads on the phones of Kelly Khumalo, Longwe Twala and accused number three. … Did you confront them [Khumalo and Twala] about the picture?” asked Ramosepele.

NPA did not urge them to ask questions about pictures

“No, I did not confront them. We [police] were intending to charge her. A warrant of arrest was issued for her. But we were waiting for the warrant to be authorised by the NPA. Our investigation was a prosecutorial-driven investigation. And we were discussing everything with the state prosecutor. We had no blessing from the state prosecutor that we must interview them on these aspects.

“And we were guided by the NPA on when to approach them on this common denominator [picture of bag of money],” said Gininda.

Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed on October 26 2014. This occurred at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, East Rand.

Mystery remains as to who shot the Bafana star

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly and Kelly’s sister Zandile. Their mother Gladness, Meyiwa and Zandile’s then boyfriend Longwe Twala were also present. So were Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined as a bullet which hit his heart and lung.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli – face murder charges. They are charged with premeditated murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues next week Wednesday with the cross-examination of Gininda.

Gininda is unavailable next week Monday and Tuesday. This is because he is writing his final year Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree examinations with Unisa.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content