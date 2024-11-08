Meyiwa murder lawyer’s still ill, will follow trial on social media

The lawyer of accused number one in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Adv Thulani Mngomezulu, told the court he is not in a physical condition to begin his cross-examination of the lead investigator in the trial Brig Bongani Gininda.

On Friday at the Pretoria High Court, proceedings started with Mngomezulu telling judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that he is getting much better. However, he is not in a position to start his cross-examination of Gininda.

Gininda wrapped up his evidence-in-chief testimony on Tuesday.

Request for cross-examination to be suspended

“As we have discussed in chambers my Lord, I am getting much better. But I am not in a position to cross-examine. I made a request that my cross-examination should be suspended until after the cross-examination of Adv [Zandile] Mshololo. And I will then proceed [with my cross-examination] after Mshololo,” said Mngomezulu.

He said he informed Adv Zithulele Nxumalo to stand in for him until he recovers.

Nxumalo represents accused number four, Mthokoziseni Maphisa. And Mshololo represents accused number five, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli.

Mngomezulu said his client, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, is aware of the arrangement, and he is satisfied with it.

In the meantime, Mngomezulu said he will follow the trial proceedings virtually on YouTube. This because the court environment will hamper and hinder the speedy progress of his healing, he said.

The last time Mngomezulu was in court was on October 22, and he was wearing a face mask. He also had a fan next to him to help him feel better on the day.

After addressing Mokgoatlheng, Mngomezulu asked to leave the courtroom.

Lawyer for another accused began his cross-examination

Shortly afterwards, Sipho Ramosepele, lawyer for accused number two, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, began his cross-examination of Gininda.

Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed in 2014. This happened at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo. In Vosloorus, on the East Rand on October 26.

Present at the house were Kelly, Kelly’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness and Meyiwa. Zandile’s then boyfriend Longwe Twala, Meyiwa’s friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala, were also present.

Shot once in the chest

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. And the bullet went through his chest and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined to be a bullet that hit his heart and lung.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Maphisa and Ntuli face charges for the crime. They face premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances charges. As well as possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content