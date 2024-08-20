Meyiwa murder suspects’ lawyers not ready to grill ballistic expert

The state’s ballistic expert will only be subject to a cross-examination by the attorneys for the men who are accused of killing former Bafana Bafana shotstopper Senzo Meyiwa on Monday.

The reason for this is that the attorneys want to speak with their ballistic expert on Friday first. This came to light on Tuesday during the Pretoria High Court’s proceedings.

Advocate Charles Mnisi, who is representing accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, informed Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that the defence attorneys are not prepared to cross-examine Lieutenant-Colonel Christian Mangena, the state’s ballistic expert, due to the incomplete report from their expert.

Mangena was in court on Tuesday after Mokgoatlheng stated that he should take the stand for cross-examination on Tuesday morning.

Murder weapon

He had previously testified in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on important evidence regarding the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago.

Mangena testified in August 2023 that the gun found on Mncube during his arrest in 2015 for a different offence was the same one that killed Meyiwa.

He claimed to have been able to ascertain this by testing bullets fired from the gun discovered in Mncube’s possession and by analysing the projectile discovered on the kitchen counter at the crime scene.

Mnisi stated that because of the technical nature of the report their ballistic expert would be providing, the defence attorneys would require a full day with him on Friday.

Mokgoatlheng adjourned the cross-examination of Mangena until Monday.

Mangena’s cross-examination was stopped in August 2023 so the defence attorneys could speak with their own ballistics expert and refute his testimony.

It has been more than a year since the cross-examination was put on hold.

Reeva Steenkamp’s shooting

Mangena is known for being involved in reconstructing the shooting of Reeva Steenkamp by paralympian Oscar Pistorius and that of government whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

Meyiwa was shot and killed on October 26, 2014, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo.

Kelly, her sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Zandile’s then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala were among those who were in the house when the murder took place.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

