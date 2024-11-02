Meyiwa murder: ‘There is no proof that Longwe shot himself’

There is no proof that Longwe Twala, the son of famous music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, shot himself in the foot during a fight with the late soccer star, Senzo Meyiwa.

This is according to the lead investigator in the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda. He was giving his testimony at the Pretoria High Court on Friday.

Gininda’s testimony is against what advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya’s lawyer. He had said that Twala shot himself on that night.

Led by state prosecutor George Baloyi, Gininda said the investigation showed that Twala went to Clinix after the shooting. And that is where Gininda started on that day.

“Mr Longwe Twala was at that Clinix after the shooting. He moved from the scene then to the clinic. So unfortunately there were no records that could be found of 2014 at that Clinix and at the Rand hospital.

No proof exists that Longwe was shot

“We tried to find doctor Modise and Dr Mbatsane. There were no records found to confirm such. But I also extended the search to nearby hospitals to see if Longwe went for treatment. And I could not find such my Lord,” he said.

Gininda also said there is no statement in the docket which suggests there was another person injured or shot. Either by the people inside the house or those outside. Other than the deceased being shot.

“The only inference of a person who was shot and rushed to the hospital is the deceased. Furthermore my Lord, there was blood found at scene and the linkages of the blood go to the deceased. There is no other blood, which is unknown or that we could not link.

“Therefore my Lord I could not find supporting evidence that Mr Longwe shot himself. Or that he was even shot on that specific day.”

Meyiwa was shot and killed in October 2014. Five men have been behind bars for his murder. They have all pleaded not guilty.

The trial has been pushed to Monday.

