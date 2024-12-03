Meyiwa murder trial: Defence zooms in on witness testimony

No witnesses were present to hear the accused men plot the murder of Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

Brigadier Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the case, made this statement on Tuesday before the Pretoria High Court. He was being cross-examined by Zithulele Nxumalo, defence attorney for the fourth suspect.

Nxumalo raised concerns about the investigation that resulted in the arrest of the five men. And the fact that this elevated the start of the proceedings.

Defence inquired about witnesses to the murder plot

He inquired if anyone had told Gininda, that they had heard the murder of Meyiwa being orchestrated. Nxumalo asked if this was done as Gininda led the investigative team.

He stated that according to Gininda’s testimony, the accused were at Basotho hostel in Vosloorus. This was on the day of Meyiwa’s murder.

He then asked if their planning can be backed up by evidence.

“The word planning means orchestration. My question relates to prior to the incident. Is there a person who was with them at the hostel and he heard the planning of this incident,” asked Nxumalo.

If Nxumalo is asking for a witness that says he heard that they were going to kill Senzo, said Gininda, then “no”.

Witnesses saw the men leave, and heard them when they returned

“There is no person who said he heard the planning of the killing. But if you go through the statement it unpacks what happened. There is no witness that said the accused shared that they were going to kill Senzo Meyiwa. But we have a witness that saw them in the hostel before they left. And when they came back and heard the utterances that were made,” he responded.

Nxumalo asked if there is evidence that points to the effect that another intruder entered after the said intruders left the house.

“No, none of the witnesses say that,” he said.

Nxumalo further questioned if there is evidence from the neighbours who wrote statements. Their statements stated that there was another intruder who was standing outside.

Witnesses saw murderers leave and accomplices standing nearby

“Yes. Makeleni’s statement says he saw people standing outside next to the transformer. And later he saw them running out of MaKhumalo’s house. This is corroborated by Nthabiseng.”

Due to the interpreter’s other commitments, the court adjourned early.

