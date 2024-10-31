Meyiwa murder trial: third suspect fingered as shooter

Mthobisi Carlos Mncube, the third suspect in the murder case of the late soccer star Senzo Meyiwa, is the one who fired the shots.

This was revealed by the lead investigator of the case, Brigadier Bongani Gininda. He was giving his testimony before the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

Reading accused number two, Bongani Ntanzi’s confession statement, Gininda said when the intruders [the accused] entered the house, they demanded money and phones. A scuffle ensued after Senzo jumped towards Mncube.

Fired two shots

“He [Ntanzi] said Mncube fired two shots,” said Gininda, reading the statement.

Gininda further said the witnesses in the house also attested to the fact.

“The people who were in the house did indicate that there was a scuffle involving the intruders.”

Gininda told the court that, according to the statement of musician Kelly Khumalo, her 072 phone was taken by the intruders.

He added that the phone was pinging at a different tower when the others were at the hospital after the shooting.

One of the defence lawyers, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, objected. He claimed that Gininda was giving the court incorrect information.

Defence lawyer objects

“Zandi’s evidence [Kelly’s sister ] is clear that her mother’s phone was at home. And that Senzo Meyiwa’s phone was found there,” Ramosepele argued.

However, George Baloyi, the state prosecutor who was leading the evidence, told the court that Pinky Vythilingam testified about the said aspect. That all the cellphones, excluding that of Zandi’s mother, were at the hospital.

“This also includes the deceased’s phone,” he said.

Gininda continued with the statement. He further said Mncube and Ntuli ordered him to go into the kitchen. And the four of them remained in the bedroom and closed the door.

“Ntuli came out and gave me R15, 000. I was shivering since I was involved in something before. We then left in the Polo vivo.

“During the drive, Mncube kept on pointing his finger and swearing at me because I was visibly frightened. Before we parted ways, the four of them had a meeting outside the vehicle.”

Money exchanged meant it was a contract killing

Gininda further said: “There seems to be a mention of money paid on accused one’s statement. Also, accused number two mentions being paid. This points that this was not a robbery gone wrong but a contractual killing. It shows that there was an intention to eliminate him.”

The five men who were arrested in connection with the killing of the Bafana Bafana star are still behind bars. All of them entered not guilty pleas.

Recently, Meyiwa’s family told different media outlets that they would like to see justice. This as the death of the goalie marked a decade since he was killed.

