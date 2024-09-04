Meyiwa murder trial: Two accused insist they didn’t kill soccer star

Two of the men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana showstopper Senzo Meyiwa have stood their ground, denying they committed the crime.

This was heard in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday. The two accused stated that they were not at the scene when Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Accused number three and four, Mthobisi Prince Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, respectively, said through their lawyers they did not kill Meyiwa.

Defence disputed ballistic evidence

Maphisa’s lawyer, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo, told the state’s ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena during cross-examination that his client played no role in the murder.

Mangena said he has no comment with regards to that.

Mangena has already testified in the trial on crucial evidence about the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago. He testified in August last year. In that testimony, he said the gun that was found on Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

In August last year, Mangena testified he was able to determine this after examining the projectile. The said projectile was found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene. Also from test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

“I am instructed by my client Mr Maphisa that he was never at the scene. And is not a person of interest in this case,” said Nxumalo.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mncube’s lawyer, Advocate Charles Mnisi, said Mncube will also testify. He said his client will testify that he was not at the scene of the murder and did not kill Meyiwa.

Firearm excluded from those involved in Meyiwa’s murder

Mnisi said Mncube will testify about what Sgt Bhekumuzi Sibongiseni Dlamini and Sgt Mandla Masondo told him. They told him that his firearm was excluded from firearms that were involved in Meyiwa’s murder.

Mnisi said Mncube will testify that Dlamini and Masondo told him that his cellphone could not be traced near the crime scene. Dlamini is a police officer attached to the Gauteng taxi violence unit. Him and his colleague Masondo arrested Mncube in 2015 on a separate matter.

Prosecutor questions veracity of alleged statements

State prosecutor George Baloyi said it cannot be put as fact what Dlamini and Masondo told Mncube. That they told him that police excluded his firearm as a possible murder weapon. And also that his cellphone could not be traced near the murder scene.

Baloyi said during Dlamini’s cross-examination last year, Mnisi did not put the aforementioned assertions to him.

During Mangena’s cross-examination, pictures of the crime scene were beamed on a computer screen. They were beamed in the courtroom for all to see. The defence’s ballistic expert, David Pieterse, was also present in court.

Meyiwa, the former Orlando Pirates captain, was shot and killed in Vosloorus, East Rand. The incident happened at the house of the mother of his then girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, on October 26 2014.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position. The bullet went through his chest, and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined to be a bullet that hit his heart and lung.

The accused in the matter are Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances. Also possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The trial continues on Thursday with Mangena being cross-examined by Nxumalo.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content