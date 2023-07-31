Senzo Meyiwa: None of the adults called police after fatal shooting

There were six adults in the house when former Orlando Pirates captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was killed, but not even one of them phoned the police or emergency services for help.

This was revealed by data analyst and investigating officer at the SAPS Cold Case Unit, Colonel Lambertus Steyn, during cross-examination at the Pretoria high court on Monday.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged intrusion at the home of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014, while visiting her.

On the fateful night, the couple was with Kelly’s sister, Zandie and her then-boyfriend Longwe Twala, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa’s two friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

Kelly’s son Christian (aged four-years-old at the time), and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa, were also present.

Sipho Ramosepele, representing accused number one and two, asked Steyn about whether anyone in the house made calls to the police or emergency services after Meyiwa was shot.

In response, Steyn revealed that according to the phone analysis, none of the individuals in the house contacted the police or dialed the emergency number.

“I did check all the numbers of all the people, and I couldn’t find any numbers of the police or not even 10111, or the ambulance,’” he said.

In a heart-wrenching account, earlier when the trial started de novo in July, Zandie testified that she witnessed Meyiwa bleeding from a chest wound after two intruders allegedly invaded the house guns blazing and demanded cellphones and money.

The court heard at the time that there was a scuffle between the occupants of the house and the intruders, which led to Meyiwa’s untimely death.

Overwhelmed with panic, she attempted to call emergency services but struggled to dial 10111. With a sense of urgency, she said she fled to a nearby house belonging to her mother’s friend, desperately seeking assistance.

The trial continues.

