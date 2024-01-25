Meyiwa trial – Cop denies offering Ntanzi R3m to implicate people

Accused number two in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Bongani Ntanzi, was offered a R3-million bribe to implicate “the right people”. This was revealed in the Pretoria High Court, where the trial against suspects in the late Bafana star’s murder continues.

Advocate Thulani Mngomezulu stated this during the cross-examination of lead investigator Brigadier Bongani Gininda on Thursday.

Signed an already prepared statement

Previously, the court heard that Ntanzi was assaulted and made to sign an already prepared confession statement. However, Gininda denied the allegations. He stated that Ntanzi willingly confessed and tried to negotiate a plea bargain. The lead investigator said they never reached an agreement.

Mngomezulu said Gininda went to Ntanzi on June 21, apologised to him for the alleged assault and offered him a bribe. This was two days after Ntanzi made his first confession, and days before he made the second one.

However, Gininda denied, stating that it was the first time he heard of these allegations. He said Ntanzi had already made a confession implicating all the accused.

Gininda denies it all

Gininda replied: “I am shocked by the claim that police bribed the suspects. I have never heard of a case where the state or police officers offer the accused persons R3-million.

“It is absolutely not true, it is a lie. There is no budget that I have to make such an offer. I didn’t have a budget of R3-million for the unit during that time.

“Even if it was available, why would I do that? The accused cooperated with me on the 18th and told me he was willing to make a statement voluntarily. Subsequent to that, on the 19th in the morning, he made the confession. What is the point of going to him on the 21st? For what promises? There were no promises made.”

Contract killing

On Monday, the court heard that Meyiwa’s murder was not a botched robbery, as initially believed and portrayed by the witnesses. It was rather a deliberate contract killing.

According to Gininda’s affidavit read in court on Wednesday, singer Kelly Khumalo wanted him dead, ordered the hit, and paid for it. The court heard that she went to a traditional healer for a cleansing after Meyiwa’s death.

Gininda said this was a version presented by accused number one, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, and Ntanzi corroborated it.

Meyiwa was tragically shot and killed at Khumalo’s home in Vooslorus on October 26, 2014.

At the time, Khumalo was Meyiwa’s girlfriend and the mother of his child.

All pleaded not guilty

The incident occurred in her presence. Her mother, sister, and children, Meyiwa’s two friends, and her sister’s then-boyfriend were also present.

Sibiya, Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder and have all entered pleas of not guilty.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content