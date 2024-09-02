Meyiwa trial delayed again as lawyers want to test evidence

The resumption of state ballistic expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena’s cross-examination hit a snag on Monday at the Pretoria High Court.

One of the defence lawyers said he needed more time to go through Mangena’s pictorial findings.

During the proceedings, state prosecutor George Baloyi told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that Mangena’s chart presentation with his findings is ready to be demonstrated in court.

The defence lawyers said they needed 30 minutes to go through the chart presentation before continuing with their cross-examination. The matter was then adjourned for 30 minutes.

After the adjournment, advocate Charles Mnisi, who represents accused number three Mthobisi Mncube, said he would be ready to continue with his cross-examination on Tuesday, noting that he needed more time to go through the chart presentation.

Defence wants more time

“I need more time to go through the documents so that I can consult with my client and my expert,” said Mnisi.

“Lt-Col Mangena had the whole weekend to prepare this presentation, and he used a microscope to prepare this.

“I am using my naked eye. I will be ready to proceed with my cross-examination on Tuesday.”

Baloyi did not object to Mnisi’s request. Mokgoatlheng postponed the matter to Tuesday.

On Friday, the matter was postponed so that Mangena could prepare a marked chart to demonstrate his findings of how the bullet found at the crime scene positively matches those fired from Mncube’s gun.

In his August 2023 testimony, Mangena said the 9mm gun that was found on Mncube when he was arrested in 2015 for separate matters is the same one that killed Meyiwa.

He said he determined this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Killed at then-girlfriend’s home

Meyiwa, the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper, was shot and killed at the home of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26, 2014.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Khumalo’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Thwala.

According to the state indictment, Meyiwa was shot once in the chest while in a standing position.

The bullet went through his chest and exited his back, hitting the back of the door behind him. The cause of death was determined to be a bullet that hit his heart and lung.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

