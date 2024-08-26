Meyiwa trial: Expert’s testimony not transcribed a year later

The cross-examination of state witness and ballistics expert Lt-Col Christian Mangena in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial hit another snag for the umpteenth time as his testimony needs to be transcribed before cross-examination can begin.

During the proceedings at the Pretoria High Court on Monday, advocate George Baloyi told Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng that Mangena’s testimony of August 30, 2023, had been recorded but not transcribed.

The testimony was from 2.30pm until 3.24pm.

He said this portion of evidence needed to be transcribed first before cross-examination could begin.

Frustrated presiding judge

The defence lawyers did not object to this request. An irritated Mokgoatlheng was having none of it.

He ordered staff members from the court’s recording and transcribing department to come to the courtroom and explain when the transcription would be ready.

A staff member from the court’s recording and transcribing department came to the courtroom to be appraised of the dilemma the court is facing.

After countless back and forths inside the courtroom, with Mokgoatlheng even speaking to one of the recording and transcribing staff through a phone call while she was on loudspeaker, the matter was postponed to Tuesday for the transcribed version of the testimony to be provided and for the cross-examination to begin.

Last Tuesday, the matter was postponed to today because the defence lawyers wanted more time to consult with their ballistic expert.

The defence lawyers said they will be ready to start their cross-examination today, on Monday. It was not to be.

Mangena has already testified in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on crucial evidence about the alleged murder weapon more than a year ago.

In his August 2023 testimony, he said the gun that was found on accused number three, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, when he was arrested in 2015 for a separate matter was the same one that killed Meyiwa.

Shot dead at ex-girlfriend’s home

Mangena said she was able to determine this after examining the projectile found on the kitchen counter at the crime scene and test bullets fired from the gun found in Mncube’s possession.

Soccer star Meyiwa was shot and killed at the house of the mother of his then-girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on October 26, 2014.

The people who were present in the house during the murder were Kelly, Kelly’s sister Zandile, their mother Gladness, Meyiwa, Zandile’s boyfriend at the time Longwe Twala, and Meyiwa’s close friends Tumelo Madlala and Mthokozisi Twala.

Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.

They have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

