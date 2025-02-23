Microlight pilot survives crash into sugarcane field in Groutville

A microlight plane has crashed into a field in Groutville, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue said it dispatched a team after a motorist reported witnessing the crash south of the Groutville airfield.

A search of the sugarcane fields started and the crash site was located.

The pilot suffered serious injuries

The rescuers said IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics stabilised the pilot on the scene then took him to hospital with serious injuries.

In Cape Town, one hiker is lucky to be alive this weekend after he was rescued from Second Waterfall Ravine earlier on Friday.