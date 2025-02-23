Microlight pilot survives crash into sugarcane field in Groutville

A microlight plane has crashed into a field in Groutville, northern KwaZulu-Natal.
IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue said it dispatched a team after a motorist reported witnessing the crash south of the Groutville airfield.
A search of the sugarcane fields started and the crash site was located.
The pilot suffered serious injuries
The rescuers said IPSS Medical Rescue advanced life support paramedics stabilised the pilot on the scene then took him to hospital with serious injuries.
In Cape Town, one hiker is lucky to be alive this weekend after he was rescued from Second Waterfall Ravine earlier on Friday.
A team of rescuers immediately sprung into action
The injured 28-year-old hiker was located about 100m from the pathway.
Provincial health and wellness EMS paramedics attended to the injured hiker, before he was carefully hoisted to safety.
The injured hiker was taken to hospital shortly after 10pm.
Hikers urged not to venture out alone
WSAR spokesperson David Nel said: “The hiker told rescuers that he had fallen and injured his leg two days earlier. He was not able to move from his position and had no other means to call for help.
“He is very lucky that passing hikers heard his cries for help and raised the alarm. We urge outdoor enthusiasts not to venture out on their own.
“Carry a cell phone and ensure that it is fully charged before starting. Pack a power bank just in case. Tell someone where you’re going and when they can expect you to return.
“We wish our patient a speedy recovery.”
- Arrive Alive
