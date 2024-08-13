Mihlali claims her relationship with Sidambe was toxic

Influencer and YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase has opened up about her painful experiences in a toxic relationship with businessman Leeroy Sidambe.

In a recent open letter video posted on her YouTube channel on Monday, the beauty influencer shared the details. She alleged verbal, emotional, and alleged physical abuse she has endured in her relationship. She made the allegations against her estranged tycoon boyfriend Sidambe.

Sidambe had earlier accused Mihlali of abuse

This comes after Sidambe shared in a statement detailing Ndamase’s abuse. He said that Ndamase this month was the one who was abusive after she tried to stab him in his home.

“On 04 August 2024, Mihlali Ndamase attempted to contact me by placing a total of 78 calls of which were not attended to as I had fallen asleep. Mihlali then arrived at my residence and persistently requested that my son open for her so she could see me.”

Ndamase in her video claims that her relationship began with emotional harm and quickly escalated to physical abuse.

“It was with great vulnerability that I admit I was involved in a toxic relationship. Matters quickly escalated to it being physically harmful,” she said.

She described the pain caused by gaslighting, aggression, and manipulation. All which distorted her understanding of love. Despite the challenges, she remains hopeful and committed to healing.

Road to healing

“The scars of this experience ran deep. And the trauma continues to echo in my personal life and in my business. I am filled with hope and determination to embark on a journey of healing,” she stated.

She emphasised her willingness to use all necessary resources to reclaim her sense of dignity and self-worth.

Ndamase encouraged those that are going through similar situations to speak out and seek help. She added that no one deserves to be in a toxic environment.

“Through my healing journey, I hope to inspire others to speak out. To seek help, and break free from any toxic environment, as nobody deserves it.”

