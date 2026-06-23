Military police still hunting SANDF weapons thieves after third foreign national arrested

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) on Tuesday revealed that military police have arrested a third foreign national and recovered another stolen grenade launcher as investigators continue pursuing suspects linked to a shocking break-in at a military base in Pretoria.

The latest arrest, announced in a SANDF statement, forms part of an ongoing intelligence-driven operation launched after military-grade weapons were stolen from Tek Base in Thaba Tshwane, one of the country’s most secure defence installations.

The breakthrough follows weeks of intensive investigations by the SANDF Military Police, SAPS and crime intelligence officers, who have been tracking suspects allegedly involved in the theft of weapons normally reserved for soldiers on the battlefield.

Mooiplaas bust

According to the SANDF, the first breakthrough came on June 7 when a joint team acting on credible intelligence descended on Mooiplaas, east of Pretoria. Moving in on foot to avoid detection, officers apprehended two foreign nationals and recovered an R4 assault rifle and a multiple grenade launcher, believed to have been stolen from military stores.

The suspects were denied bail when they appeared in the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court the following day.

Investigators returned to Mooiplaas on June 17 after developing fresh leads. Reinforced by members of 13 Provost Company, the team arrested a third foreign national and recovered another multiple grenade launcher, bringing authorities a step closer to recovering the entire cache of stolen weapons.

The SANDF said the operations were led by Major Chauke of the Specialist Investigation Branch, while Staff Sergeant Godi serves as the investigating officer.

‘Calculated and sophisticated burglary’

The arrests lend weight to remarks made earlier by SANDF spokesperson Brig-Gen Andries Mahapa Legoate, who described the original burglary as a calculated and sophisticated operation.

Legoate previously revealed that intruders cut through perimeter fencing before forcing their way through a burglar-proof security gate to gain access to the armoury.

The revelation that foreign nationals were allegedly found in possession of the weapons is likely to intensify concerns about organised crime syndicates and the movement of military-grade firearms beyond state control.

For the SANDF, however, the mission remains far from complete.

In its statement on Tuesday, the military vowed that investigators “will not rest until every suspect has been brought to justice and the last outstanding weapon has been recovered”.

That pledge suggests the hunt continues – and that at least one stolen military weapon may still be circulating outside the reach of South Africa’s security forces.

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