Millions of unclaimed benefits await 60 Eastern Cape families

The Eastern Cape transport department has embarked on a drive to search for the relatives of its deceased employees who stand a chance to benefit from their pension funds.

According to the department, some of the employees with unclaimed pension benefits passed away as far back as 2005.

Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the department, said the provincial government wants to ensure that the beneficiaries get what is due to them.

“The department believes that in these tough economic times, this may come as a much-needed relief to the families of some of the 60 deceased employees who may not even be aware of these unclaimed benefits,” said Binqose.

“The majority of the deceased employees were working within the road infrastructure unit of the department, working on fixing roads across the province.

“We are calling on the public, far and wide to spread the word so that those eligible to claim these funds do so, because this might help the family members that were left behind.”

