Mine and Metals Group employee remanded in jail for fraud

A former employee at Mine and Metals Group-SA appeared before the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for fraud amounting to more than R15-million.

Lerato Mufamadi allegedly fraudulently altered suppliers’ banking details to hers for a period of five years from May 2017 to October 2021.

The 40-year-old worked as an executive assistant and office administrator for the company’s office in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

She had access to the company’s finances and was responsible for petty cash reconciliations and processing of supplier invoices, among others.

Police Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the case has been postponed to April 11 for bail application while Mufamadi was remanded in custody.

“The Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation has revealed that for a period of about five years starting in May 2017 until October 2021, she fraudulently altered suppliers banking details to hers,” said Ramovha.

“Invoices were processed for payments that ended up in her bank account for self-gain, and her employer was prejudiced an amount of over R15-million as a result.”

