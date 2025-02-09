Minimum wage ensures workers are paid their dues

Farm workers and labourers in other sectors are set to get more sweet for their sweat

following the announcement of an increase in the national minimum wage (NMW).

The Department of Employment and Labour this week announced an upward adjustment of the NMW rates for 2025 from R27,58 to R28,79 for each ordinary hour worked.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth said the introduction and implementation of the NMW ensured that workers received their dues and were not exploited for the services they rendered.

