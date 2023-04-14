Mining companies urged to implement measures to prevent fatalities

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s Parliament Portfolio Committee has called for a legislated way of imposing corrective measures against mining companies that have failed to put measures in place to prevent fatalities.

This follows a tragic incident which left four miners dead on Thursday at Sibanye Stillwater mine in Mpumalanga.

According to the company, a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor collapsed while five contractor employees were installing a head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure.

“Four people were fatally injured, while a fifth person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment.”

Committee Chairperson, Sahlulele Luzipo said the committee places mine health and safety high on its agenda and dedicates time in its programme to focus on mine health and safety. He further emphasized that mine companies need to invest more resources into research and development of technologies that could detect potential incidences before they occur in order to prevent this kind of unfortunate loss of lives.

“We strongly believe that through the investment of resources into research and innovation, a solution could be found to prevent fatalities and loss of lives during events such as seismic and technical failures.”

Luzipo has since sent the committee’s heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased mineworkers, and also wished a speedy recovery to the workers who sustained injuries when the conveyor belt collapsed.

Sibanye-Stillwater said a full investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has also sent its condolences to the families of four mine workers.

Inquest docket opened following deaths of Sibanye miners

