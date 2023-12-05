Mining giant donates R31m to fight GBV

Anglo American Platinum has donated R31-million in support of gender-based violence survivors in operations’ host communities in North West and Limpopo.

The funds have been shared among 20 GBV facilities through the Anglo American Platinum’s GBV Extension Project that is aimed at assisting survivors of the crime and vulnerable youth get needed support and be assisted with motivation to better their lives.

Yvonne Mfolo, Anglo American Platinum executive head of corporate affairs and sustainable impact, said shelters for women and children were often packed and could not hold the influx of women and children needing their support.

Mfolo said the donation was also aimed at improving organisational functionality and driving quality services through these centres.

At least R21-million of the total R31-million budget has already been spent on the empowerment programme and the remainder has been set aside for the infrastructure development in five centres.

These facilities will also receive new geysers, doors, accommodation containers, equipment and furniture, among other things.

The centres have been motivated to ameliorate their structures by establishing effective boards and training board members.

239 survivors upskilled

According to Mfolo, this enables a critical success of the Extension Project, which is aimed at ensuring that the centres, at all times, complied with the requirements needed from such a facility to receive donations from other organisations, including the department of social development.

A total of 239 survivors reached through the programme have been trained in socio-economic development skills and 226 have reportedly been referred for empowerment opportunities in skills training, work placement, education, and entrepreneurship.

At least 186 participants were granted financial assistance to bring their dreams to life – the programme also motivates studying and financial independency through employment or self-employment.

“With the facilities continuing to implement their various prevention and response interventions, 17 750 people had been reached through door-to-door interventions, men and boys’ dialogues, GBV campaigns and response efforts such as psychosocial and legal support.

“Over the course of the year, 3 082 cases have been opened and the survivors who have opened cases have been provided with GBV-related support services,” said Mfolo.

Mfolo said they have been working with Tshikululu Social Investment to help survivors find better homes at women and children centres.

GBV remains a pressing social ill

“Their keen insight into the needs of communities, and experience in driving the greatest social impact possible, will be critical to the ongoing success of this programme and the future wellbeing of our communities.

“GBV remains one of the pressing social ills in our communities. Through this integrated approach we hope to make significant positive strides towards eradicating it completely,” said Mfolo.

Police Minister Bheki Cele announced during the second quarter crime statistics 2023 that the murder rate has decreased in South Africa between July and September.

The statistics recorded 6 945 murdered persons during this period, 881 being women and children at 293, the numbers have decreased by 10.9% and 7.0% respectively.

Sexual offence have decreased by 35.9%, 14 401 victims had reported assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH) between July, and 1 820 children also faced assault GBH.

Cele highlighted that total of 10 516 rape cased were reported to the police and 4 726 of these incidents reportedly took place at the victims home or the perpetrator’s home, which is known to the victim.

