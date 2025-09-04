Minister Aaron Motsoaledi to have eye surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will undergo an eye operation on Thursday at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof, Soweto, after being on the waiting list since last year.

This information was revealed in a media statement by National Health Department spokesperson Foster Mohale.

Mohale said Motsoaledi’s eye operation is scheduled for Thursday (today). It is set to be performed at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital’s St John Eye Care Centre.

“The Department of Health wishes the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, a successful eye operation scheduled for Thursday, 04 September at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital’s St John Eye Care Centre in Johannesburg,” said Mohale.

He said Motsoaledi has for some time been having an eye problem that required an operation.

On waiting list for a year

“The minister has for some time been plagued by an eye problem that required an operation. And he has been placed on the waiting list since last year. St John Eye Care Centre is a public health facility that specialises in eye examinations. It offers high-quality eyewear at accessible rates to ensure communities receive the vision care they need without financial hardship,” said Mohale.

Meanwhile, Motsoaledi has been conducting countrywide roadshows and engagements to address concerns and unpack the benefits of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act. He is addressing all, including ordinary citizens who rely only on the public health system for healthcare.

New NHI Act

The NHI Act is a legislative reform meant to achieve universal health coverage for healthcare needs of all South Africans.

During the roadshows, Motsoaledi dispels myths and misinformation about this legislative reform. NHI Act is part of the country’s transformative agenda to address the disparities in the fragmented health system.

According to Motsoaledi, his stakeholder engagement programme involves engaging ordinary people. He also engages healthcare providers, health professionals and faith-based organisations. Also traditional leaders and young people who stand to benefit most from the phased implementation of the NHI Act.

