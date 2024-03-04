Minister Blade Nzimande slams killing of UJ accounting student

The Higher Education, Science, and Innovation Minister, Blade Nzimande, has condemned the killing of a University of Johannesburg (UJ) student in Braamfontein last week.

The student was caught in a crossfire on Thursday afternoon, which left three people dead, including the student.

At the time of the shooting, the student was travelling from the university to his residence in the Johannesburg city centre.

The university confirmed last week that the student, who was declared dead on the scene, was a second-year accounting student.

Nzimande sends his condolences

The shooting took place near one of the privately owned residences that houses students from various institutions, including Wits, UJ, and Varsity College.

Nzimande also raised concern about the wellbeing of another student, who was injured in the same incident and remains in a critical condition in the hospital.

The minister sent his condolences to the family of the deceased student and wished the hospitalised student a speedy recovery.

As part of the initial response, the department said that Nzimande will contact the head of the university with a view to ensuring that the affected students and their families are given the necessary support.

Cruel act of lawlessness condemned

“Further to this, the minister will also contact the minister of police to assess this disturbing incident and jointly implement the necessary measures to avoid a repeat of this dastardly act,” the department said in a statement.

“The minister condemns this cruel act of lawlessness and believes that as a country, we must not tolerate what seems to be a growing culture of impunity on the part of criminal elements and a blatant disregard for human life.”

Nzimande was also expected to visit the families of the victims on Monday.

Gauteng police stated last week that unknown suspects opened fire on two men who were inside a BMW.

The vehicle was parked outside one of the student residences on Jorissen Street in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. – SAnews.gov.za

