Minister Buti Manamela moves to clean up troubled SETAs

The Department of Higher Education and Training has stepped in to stabilise three embattled Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) following a string of governance scandals.

The department’s Minister Buti Manamela announced the appointment of administrators at the Services SETA, the Construction SETA (CETA), and the Local Government SETA (LGSETA) after what he described as “serious and entrenched governance failures”.

Repeated allegations of irregularities

The decision comes after repeated allegations of procurement irregularities, weak oversight, and instability within the boards of the affected SETAs.

“Governance failures cannot be allowed to erode the public’s confidence in our skills development system,” said Manamela.

“These administrators have a clear mandate to restore integrity, enforce consequence management, and ensure that learners and workers are not prejudiced. Our goal is to reposition SETAs so they can contribute effectively to the fight against unemployment, poverty, and inequality.”

Services SETA will now be headed by Matjie Lehlogonolo Alfred Masoga. He is a seasoned public leader with a track record in governance and economic development. The former deputy speaker of the Limpopo Legislature and ex-CEO of the Musina-Makhado Special Economic Zone, Masoga is currently pursuing a PhD in Public Affairs.

Experienced candidates for the job

Construction SETA (CETA) will be administered by Dithabe Oupa Nkoane. He brings more than two decades of experience in public administration and infrastructure development. Nkoane has previously served as Municipal Manager and Section 139 Administrator at Emfuleni. Acting City Manager of Tshwane, and CEO of the Municipal Demarcation Board.

Local Government SETA (LGSETA) will fall under Zukile Christopher Mvalo. He is currently Deputy Director-General for Skills Development in the very department that oversees all 22 SETAs. Mvalo is a qualified lawyer with an LLM and master’s in public administration. He has been at the helm of SETA oversight since 2013.

The administrators have been instructed to restore governance and financial discipline. They are tasked to do this in line with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA). To also enforce accountability where wrongdoing is uncovered. And ensure uninterrupted delivery of training programmes, and oversee the appointment of new boards.

Manamela expressed confidence that the three appointees would turn things around.

Manamela expressed confidence that the three appointees would turn things around.

