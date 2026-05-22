Minister concerned as murder rate drops but 58 South Africans still killed daily

Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says while the murder rate across the country has gone down in the past three months, South Africa remains trapped in an unacceptably violent society.

Speaking during the release of the country’s fourth quarter crime statistics in Pretoria on Friday, Cachalia revealed that murders declined by 9.5% nationally between January and March 2026, with 546 fewer people killed compared to the same period last year.

The country recorded 5 181 murders during the quarter, down from 5 727 murders reported during the same period in 2025.

Violent crimes, referred to by police as contact crimes, also dropped by 4.6%, while house robberies declined by 20.4%, business robberies by 18.3% and robberies at non-residential premises by 22%.

‘Improvements are not safety’

But Cachalia warned that the improvements should not be mistaken for safety.

“While we need detailed studies to help us better understand the factors behind these declines, in my view, the work of our police officers and communities has played a significant role,” he said.

“But I must also be clear: the levels of violence and criminality in South Africa remain far too high. A decrease in crime is not the same as achieving safety. The levels of crime are still unacceptably high with 58 murders per day on average during this quarter.”

‘Stark mirror held up to society’

Cachalia described the statistics as “a stark mirror held up to our society”, saying every crime statistic represented traumatised victims, grieving families and fearful communities.

The statistics showed that Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape accounted for more than 80% of all murders recorded nationally.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest murder risk in the country at 14.3 murders per 100,000 people, followed by the Western Cape at 12.8. Gauteng recorded the highest number of murders overall but a lower murder ratio of 7.1 per 100,000 people.

The minister said violence inside homes remained one of South Africa’s darkest realities.

According to the statistics, 1,523 murders occurred at the homes of either victims or perpetrators, while nearly half of all rape cases took place in homes.

“Violence in South Africa is not only about strangers attacking strangers,” Cachalia said.

“It is about partners, relatives, neighbours, and acquaintances.”

Police data further revealed that 898 murders were linked to arguments and misunderstandings, while revenge attacks and vigilantism also continued to fuel killings across communities.

Alcohol abuse a major driver

Alcohol abuse remained another major driver of violent crime, with police linking 7,267 cases of murder, attempted murder, rape and assault to alcohol consumption.

Cachalia also sounded the alarm over organised crime syndicates operating in major economic centres.

Gauteng alone accounted for 57.1% of all carjackings, 54.8% of kidnappings and 48.4% of cash-in-transit robberies nationally.

“These are not opportunistic crimes,” he said. “They are the work of organised criminal syndicates that are highly mobile, heavily armed, and deeply embedded in our economic centres.”

The minister announced a new “police reset agenda” aimed at strengthening intelligence gathering, improving investigations and rebuilding trust in the South African Police Service.

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