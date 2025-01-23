Minister condemns Lenasia magistrate’s court shooting

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has strongly condemned a shooting outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court, which claimed the life of one person.

The victim was a 27-year-old man waiting to testify as a witness in an ongoing murder case being heard in the court. The man was approached and shot dead in what police say was a targeted hit.

“The safety of all court users is of the utmost priority. This security breach violates the core of the court administration system. We expect courts to be the custodians of justice and a safe place for our citizens,” Kubayi said.

The minister said the department has immediately moved to beef up security for “high risk” matters.

Enhanced security measures for high risk cases

“I can confirm that in less than 24 hours, the department, in collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority and the South African Police Service, is implementing enhanced security measures for high risk cases. This includes an integrated security plan and a comprehensive threat and risk assessment to protect witnesses and court officials.

“These measures will ensure that Lenasia Magistrate’s Court public safety and security is urgently restored,” Kubayi said.

The department said operations at the court are continuing. Arrangements have been made to “provide psychological support to affected court staff”. The staff will be treated for trauma arising from this incident.

“The department strongly condemns this heinous and deplorable act perpetrated on a witness who sought to assist the court to find justice. And the department emphasises the importance of respect and upholding the rule of law, which is a cornerstone of our democracy.

Public urged to assist

“The constitution remains the ultimate guide for the peaceful and lawful resolution of disputes. And any attempts to destabilise the justice system will not be tolerated,” the department said.

Furthermore, the public is encouraged to report any information they may have related to the shooting.

“The department calls on members of the public to assist the SAPS with any information that could aid the investigation and ultimately lead to a successful prosecution.

“Protecting and strengthening our justice system is a collective responsibility. And together, we must uphold the rule of law. We must resolve disputes within the framework of the Constitution,” the department said.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content