Minister demands answers from VUT over alleged degrees-for-sale syndicate

Higher Education Minister, Buti Manamela has demanded that the Vaal University of Technology (VUT) Council explain what he described as an “unacceptable” delay in addressing allegations of a degree-selling syndicate at the institution.

The directive comes after reports suggested that senior management at VUT may have been aware of whistleblower evidence for more than a year. Yet they allegedly failed to take decisive action.

According to a report by Sunday World, the alleged syndicate involved foreign nationals. And it may have compromised the integrity of academic records and qualifications.

Congolese students alleged beneficiaries

The news report sets out how the employee at VUT had allegedly arranged fraudulent qualifications for mainly Congolese students in exchange for payment, with incidents dating back to 2018.

The allegations were first raised by a whistleblower over a year ago. The person repeatedly informed senior management and sent multiple emails urging the university to investigate the apparent fraud.

“It is unacceptable for allegations of this magnitude, which threaten the integrity of our National Qualifications Framework, to be met with administrative delays,” Manamela said in a statement on Wednesday.

“If management knew about this a year ago, simply ‘investigating’ is no longer sufficient. We need clarity on why the perpetrators were allegedly left in the system. Potentially endangering the 2026 intake,” he further added.

Minister demands answers by Friday

The minister sent a letter addressed to the VUT Council Chairperson. In it, he has demanded a preliminary report by Friday, December 5. The council has been instructed to explain why the whistleblower’s concerns reportedly went unaddressed for 12 months. And to provide evidence that disciplinary action or consequence management is underway.

Manamela also called on the council to outline immediate steps being taken to protect the upcoming 2026 registration cycle from potential manipulation.

The minister emphasised that selling degrees constitutes a criminal offence. He added that if the university’s internal processes are found to be inadequate, the case would be escalated to the Hawks.

The VUT is also currently under the scrutiny of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). This over a litany of allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration.

