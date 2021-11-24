VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Minister Fikile Mbalula says EFF and Action SA ganged up on the ANC in coalitions

By Coceka Magubeni
African National Congress' head of elections Fikile Mbalula briefs media on party's upcoming local government elections. Picture: Twitter @MbalulaFikile

Johannesburg- South Africa’s Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has had his say on the African National Congress (ANC’s) failed coalitions with other parties.

Mbalula who also served as the ANC Head said the ANC did not lose elections, but coalitions due to smaller parties ‘ganging up’ on the ruling party.

“We won Joburg without outright majority BUT they decided to give Joburg to the DA. The people of Joburg voted for the ANC not the DA. But we accept the coalitions arrangement it did not favor us,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Smaller parties coming together to oust the ANC, that is what is happening in the metros and it happened others define it as “punishment” if there’s any punishment is by our voters who did not come out in numbers to vote, we respect their stance we need to address their issues,” he added.

View the tweets by the minister below: 

Mbalula said, small political parties led by Action SA and EFF ganged against the ANC and that cost them the Metros.

Advocate Dali Mpofu’s also weighed in on the matter on Twitter.

Take a look at the comments he made below: 

