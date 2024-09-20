Minister Lamola concludes successful working visit to the US

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) Minister Ronald Lamola has successfully concluded his productive weeklong working visit to Washington DC in the US.

During his visit, he met with important stakeholders. These include the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Africa. Also the Congressional Black Caucus, the US Chamber of Commerce, and various bipartisan think tanks.

Lamola emphasised the importance of the dynamic and evolving relationship between South Africa and the US.

Continued frank engagements on geopolitical matters

“He expressed optimism about the potential for continued frank engagements on geopolitical matters. This based on mutual respect and identified areas for cooperation.

“Moving forward, efforts to sustain important engagements regularly in a structured system will be explored at a high political level,” a statement from Dirco read.

Lamola became the department’s minister following the May general elections. He serves in the new government of national unity (GNU). He was previously Minister of Justice.

According to the department, the minister highlighted the mutually beneficial nature of bilateral trade relations. This with an emphasis on how moving forward, these relations can support South Africa’s various goals. These are goals of achieving rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, job creation, poverty alleviation and a just society.

South Africa enjoys strategic relations with the US and has strong political, economic, and social ties with it.

According to the department, bilateral cooperation with the US covers various issues. These are aligned with South Africa’s domestic priorities and the National Development Plan (NDP).

Foreign direct investment partner



America is also the leading source of foreign direct investment. A market for value-added exports and agri-products. Also technology transfer, development assistance, investment finance, skills development, and tourism for South Africa.

The department believes that these investments make a significant contribution. They contribute to supporting government efforts to reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality.

SAnews.gov.za

