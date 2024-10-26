Minister launches new Transport Safety Lab to reduce road crashes

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has unveiled the Transport Safety Lab at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to enhance road safety policies and products on the continent.

Unveiled on Thursday, the laboratory includes a stationary driving simulator. It is located on the CSIR’s Scientia campus in Pretoria.

This along with a vehicle equipped with sensors to gather data on driver behaviour and road conditions.

CSIR Smart Society Group Executive, Dr Sandile Malinga, gave details of the project. He said that the lab will collect and analyse road safety data from the real world. As well as simulations, which can be used to improve transport safety policies and products.

Merges laboratory precision with practical, on-the-road experimentation

“This dual approach gives the CSIR Transport Safety Lab a unique sweet spot in the industry. Merging laboratory precision with practical, on-the-road experimentation,” he said.

He added that it will ultimately help reduce fatalities and the socio-economic burden of road crashes. The CSIR Senior Researcher, Lerato Kgoa, said the lab’s testing vehicle, known as the Drive Lab, can gather live data.

It can get this from from South Africa’s roads, enabling researchers to analyse signage visibility. As well as road conditions, and driver behaviour patterns under various circumstances.

Meanwhile, the driving simulator known as the Simulator Lab, will play a complementary role. According to Kgoa, the simulator can recreate hazardous driving conditions in a controlled environment.

This will allow researchers to observe how drivers respond to dangers like adverse weather conditions. These include poor visibility or challenging road surfaces.

“By simulating these scenarios without the real-world risks, researchers can gather valuable data. This is data on driver behaviour, decision-making processes, and potential improvements in road safety measures,” she added.

Specialists in various transport field expertise

The lab features specialists in transport safety, human behaviour, and crash analysis. It has already conducted a successful pilot study on how drivers perceive fluorescent yellow.

Malinga explained that the lab’s research supports the Safe System Approach that South Africa has adopted. This is where all stakeholders share the responsibility for improving road safety.

These include road users, policymakers, transport planners, vehicle manufacturers, infrastructure designers, and road agencies. According to the CSIR, this approach is a globally recognised framework endorsed by the UN.

CSIR CEO, Dr Thulani Dlamini, said various manufacturers can use the new facility. These include original equipment manufacturers, transport operators and private investors.

They can use it to test and refine new products such as vehicles, road restraint systems and digital technologies.

Set to give industry leaders a competitive edge

“Early involvement ensures that industry leaders gain a competitive edge. This as they co-develop cutting-edge solutions with the CSIR’s research experts,” Dlamini stressed.

“We encourage industry partners to join us in reducing road crashes. To also ensure sustainable road infrastructure in South Africa and beyond.”

He believes that the lab will also enable evidence-based policymaking. One that is aligned with South Africa’s National Road Safety Strategy 2016-2030.

It will work with continental bodies such as the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Namibia Road Authority.

“The lab’s insights are set to inform regulatory frameworks. To also support law enforcement strategies, and influence infrastructure development,” Dlamini added. The CSIR Transport Safety Lab is funded by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.

SAnews.gov.za



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content