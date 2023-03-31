Minister Mchunu, premier applaud Northern Cape water project

The first phase of the Vaal-Gamagara water supply scheme, which was completed in June 2022, has received a thumbs-up from the minister of water and sanitation Senzo Mchunu and Northern Cape premier, Dr Zamani Saul.

The scheme is comprised of the upgrading of a 75-kilometre of existing steel pipelines to benefit various water users including various mines, municipalities, the agricultural sector and about 6 000 households in the Gamagara and Tsantsabane local municipalities within the district.

Dr Saul said: “As the Northern Cape, we are extremely excited by the completion of the first phase of the Vaal Gamagara Water Supply Scheme. We truly believe that the only way we can improve the quality of lives of the people is through massive investment in social infrastructure, and that includes the provision of fresh water supply and dignified sanitation to the communities.

“We have witnessed the execution and the success of this whopping R1.7-billion water project, and we are looking forward to the second phase of the pipeline project.”

The water supply scheme is worth R1.7-billion, and is located in the John Taolo Gaetsewe district municipality. This is a joint venture between the department and the local mining forum and was constructed by Bloem Water as the implementing agent.

During the handover, minister Mchunu said: “We appreciate and acknowledge this contribution made by the MLF [Mining Leadership Forum], and this justifies the fact that government, jointly with private organisations, can work together to expedite service delivery.

“Public private partnerships are critical everywhere, and with this one here in the Northern Cape we have demonstrated that we can build trust with private institutions for the benefit of our people. Let us use this trust and make this completed project to thrive for the advancement of service delivery. The water sector needs more of these partnerships to ensure that water is brought to the people’s homes, thus changing their lives for the better.”

The premier has also expressed his excitement about the completion of the Phase 1 Vaal-Gamagara Pipeline Project, which will address most of the water supply challenges in the district municipality. Dr Saul said the Northern Cape province is mostly comprised of desert areas that lack rainfalls, and with the construction of these pipelines, most areas will now receive clean drinking water in their homes.

The second phase of the water project is also about the upgrading of a 260-kilometre remaining pipeline, from the Vaal River Pump Station to Roscoe near Kathu in the Gamagara municipality.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author