Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi condemns killing of Sibanye-Stillwater lawyer

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has condemned the brazen killing of Chinette Gallichan, a 35-year-old labour lawyer gunned down in the Johannesburg CBD. She warns that the attack strikes at the heart of South Africa’s justice system.

A gunman shot Gallichan dead on Monday near the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) offices at the corner of Fox and Joubert Streets. She was part of Sibanye-Stillwater’s legal team, and reportedly at the CCMA for a labour dispute hearing.

No arrests yet

Police have opened a murder investigation, but no arrests had been made by Tuesday.

Kubayi said the killing was a direct threat to the rule of law and the country’s constitutional order, stressing that violence cannot be allowed to replace lawful dispute resolution.

“The justice system exists to provide lawful, fair and structured mechanisms for resolving disputes. We urge all individuals and parties to reject violence and place their trust in legal processes and institutions,” she said.

‘Killing undermines the rule of law’

She added that attacks on legal practitioners undermine access to justice and place the entire legal system at risk.

“An attack of this nature undermines the rule of law and threatens the very foundation of our constitutional democracy. Legal practitioners play a critical role in ensuring access to justice, and their safety must be safeguarded at all times,” Kubayi said.

The legal fraternity has reacted with concern, given the risks associated with high-stakes labour disputes involving corporate employer and employees.

Motive for killing is unclear

Kubayi has called on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and decisively to bring those responsible to book.

She has extended condolences to Gallichan’s family, colleagues and the broader legal fraternity.

The motive for the killing is unclear, but the circumstances surrounding her death have intensified calls for greater protection for officers of the court, and those tasked with defending rights in a system now shaken by gun violence.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content