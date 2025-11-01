Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi vows to pursue justice after latest Malawi court Bushiri ruling

The South African government says it is studying the ruling of the High Court of Malawi, which set aside an order for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary.

The couple, leaders of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, fled South Africa in November 2020 while facing fraud, theft, and money-laundering charges involving more than R100 million.

They were out on bail under strict conditions that prohibited them from leaving the country. Their escape to Malawi triggered a diplomatic storm and left South Africa’s justice system scrambling for answers.

Department of Justice and Constitutional Development spokesperson Terrence Manase said Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi had noted the Malawi court’s decision and that government was reviewing the judgment before determining its next move.

“The South African Government is studying the judgement and will determine the next legal course of action once a full assessment of the ruling has been concluded,” Manase said.

Fugitives from justice

He added that South Africa remains committed to pursuing justice through legal and cooperative means.

“The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, serving as South Africa’s Central Authority, will continue to collaborate closely with its Malawian counterpart to ensure that justice prevails, combat corruption, and strengthen mechanisms for cross-border cooperation in criminal matters,” he said.

Manase reaffirmed government’s confidence in both countries’ judicial systems, saying South Africa values ongoing diplomatic engagement with Malawi to ensure accountability and the rule of law.

Reports have long suggested that the Bushiris were covertly transported from their Centurion home to an airbase before being flown to Malawi on a plane linked to the Malawian presidential delegation — claims both governments denied.

Despite multiple extradition attempts, the couple remained in Malawi, maintaining their innocence and insisting they would not receive a fair trial in South Africa.

Cocking a snook at SA law

Ironically, soon after fleeing the country of Mandela, Bushiri was back preaching in his hometown of Lilongwe, where hundreds hailed his return as divine deliverance. In one sermon, he sought to justify his flight from justice, describing it as an anointing of “Hokma” — a Hebrew term meaning wisdom.

“A prudent man, or the righteous man, sees trouble and runs away, but a foolish man sees trouble and stays there,” Bushiri told his congregation. “Hokma gives you the ability to sense danger and flee. You need Hokma — when a problem comes, you must know how to escape from it.”

Five years later, Bushiri’s “Hokma” defence of divine escape stands in sharp contrast to South Africa’s pursuit of earthly justice — a continuing clash between prophecy and prosecution that refuses to fade.

